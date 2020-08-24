Charite Hospital based in Berlin Germany, which is treating Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny has released a statement saying he was poisoned.

The statement contradicted the finding by Russian doctors, who said he was suffering from metabolic disorder.

The 44-year-old Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner was brought to the German capital on Saturday, with air ambulance, after he fell into coma.

“Clinical findings indicate poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors,” the renowned Charite hospital in Berlin said on Twitter.





Cholinesterase is an enzyme that is needed for the central nervous system to function properly.

“Alexei Navalny’s prognosis remains unclear; the possibility of long-term effects, particularly those affecting the nervous system, cannot be excluded,” the hospital added.

Read the statement translated into English:

