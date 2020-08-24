By Abankula with Dpa

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe shed bitter tears after the final whistle in Lisbon when Bayern edged Paris Saint Germain 1-0 to win the Champions League.

Neymar even briefly touched the trophy after receiving his silver medal.

Photographs also showed David Alaba of Bayern consoling the tearful Brazilian after the match.





As Neymar said on Twitter later: “Losing is part of the sport, we try everything, we fight until the end. Thank you for the support and affection of each one of you and CONGRATULATIONS to BAYERN”.

The trophy was hoisted by Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who had produced world-class saves against Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos to help Bayern Munich to the 1-0 win.

And the ultimate irony of the Sunday night in Lisbon was that Munich’s winner came from Paris-born Kingsley Coman, who was a graduate of PSG Academy.

Ever since PSG came under Qatari ownership in 2011 Europe’s biggest prize in football was the club’s biggest aim, with more than $A1.3 billion dollars spent on players including Neymar and Mbappe.

They never came as close as on Sunday because it was their first final in their 50 years as a club, the reward for a new-found team spirit under coach Thomas Tuchel in which the star forwards worked as hard as their teammates.

“I am very proud. It is always the worst feeling to lose a final like that,” Tuchel said after his team failed to win the trophy for France 27 years after Olympique Marseille’s success.

“Over the last two years we have built a special atmosphere. We must keep this spirit and mentality. We need to build another strong side to continue this run. That will be the challenge to rediscover this spirit.”