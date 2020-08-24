By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former commissioners and other political appointees under ex-governor Rochas Okorocha on Monday pledged their support and loyalty to Governor Hope Uzodimma and his government.

George Eche, former SSG led an audience to pay a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Owerri.

This is contained in a press statement released by Oguwike Nwachuku, CPS/Media Adviser to the Governor of Imo State.





Governor Uzodimma gave an indication that the State Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will soon take place in an environment where all party members will be carried along.

The former commissioners and appointees said they are resolved to give Governor Uzodimma all the support he needs to succeed, including the effort he is making to ensure that the APC is made a strong and united party in Imo and by extension, the South East.

Uzodimma said the APC State Congress will take place in an atmosphere devoid of rancour and bickering, even as he reiterated his resolve to build the Party as a strong and united one.

The governor emphasized that APC members in the State should put the past behind them and focus on politics that takes care of today, yesterday and tomorrow.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the party members that they are one and will only make progress in a united APC where the Party is seen as supreme.

He said he is open to build a party that will serve the people and invited all members to come home and help him use his God-given powers to create happiness in Imo.

“With effective, united, strong and viral APC in Imo State there is the tendency for APC to spread and capture power in the South East by being in power not only in Imo but in the other four States of the Zone,” Governor Uzodimma said.

The governor regretted that the local government election is yet to be held because of the coronavirus and the need for unity in the party to be achieved.