By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced the first major rehabilitation of the 14-Floor Radio House Complex in Abuja since it was constructed 33 years ago.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture announced this on Monday in Abuja during a tour of the edifice under rehabilitation.

“Since the Radio House was built about 33 years ago, this is the first time the edifice is being given a major facelift,” he said.

He added that the rehabilitation work, which was supposed to be carried out in twelve weeks, was slowed down by the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the contractor has assured that the project will be delivered following the strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“From what I am seeing in the model, in a few weeks’ time, we are going to have a brand new Radio House,” the Minister said

He said the contract for the rehabilitation, which will be done in phases, was awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to Messrs Blue Furniture at a cost of N449,565,505.88.

The Radio House Complex houses the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Voice of Nigeria.