Banku Music front-liner and Nigerian singer Mr Eazi joins forces with Ghanaian high-life recording artiste King Promise for the GuiltyBeatz-produced single ‘Baby I’m Jealous.’

The song is off his ‘One Day You Will Understand’ EP. His Banku music sound is “characterized by percolating rhythms and laid-back vocal delivered in Ghanaian Pidgin English”.

Oluwatosin Ajibade popular as Mr Eazi, sings in the category of Afrobeats, a contemporary West African pop genre which is a combination of pop, high-life, and hip-hop.



