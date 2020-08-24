By Bukola Adetoye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed Mr Iskil Makinde as the new commandant of Lagos State Command.

Lanre Kareem, the Media Officer stated this in a statement he made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said that Makinde until his new posting was in charge of Edo Command of the NSCDC.





According to the statement, Makinde assumed office on Aug. 24 following a posting order dated Aug. 17 from NSCDC national headquarters, which was with immediate effect.

Makinde took over from Commandant Adeyinka Ayinla who also had been posted to Edo.

“The new Commandant on arrival was received by his predecessor in office, Commandant Ayinla, who advised him to continue his good services in Lagos State.

In the statement, Makinde pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him adding that he would work harder to further bridge the gap between the public and his agency.

The new Commandant of Lagos NSCDC also advised the Command’s personnel to be dutiful always and warned that the command would not tolerate any act of corruption and indiscipline from its officers.

The statement added that the new NSCDC Lagos command boss before the recent appointment had served as the Deputy head, NSCDC National anti-Corruption and transparency Unit, Abuja.

He had also served as the Store Officer at the national headquarters and as one-time Administrative staff Officer in the Commandant General’s (CG) office in Abuja.

He had also served as the Provost, College of Security Management,(CSM) in Abeokuta, Ogun.

He was the NSCDC Commandant of Kebbi State Command in 2016 and in 2017 he became the Corps Commandant of Edo command.

