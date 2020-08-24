The Lagos State Safety Commission has reiterated the commitment of the State Government to safety of lives on waterways across jetties in the State.

In a statement issued by the Director General, Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, disclosed that the Lagos State Safety Commission, Office of the Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos State Waterways Authority, have trained and deployed 48 Covid-19 volunteers as safety marshals to jetties across the State.

The session led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDG’s, Mrs. Solape Hammond, Director General, Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, General Manager Lagos State Waterways Authority, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel took turns to express their profound gratitude to the volunteers for devoting their time to service while reminding citizens that the fight against the COVID-19 virus was a matter of urgency.

The DG stated that the volunteer safety marshals provided by the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that commuters wear their Personal Protective Equipment and provide safety briefings to commuters before trips at various jetties across the State.





He declared at a session held recently in Lagos, that the safety marshals were trained on safety standards and protocols to ensure the safety of citizens seeking to commute through the waterways on basic safety precautionary measures on waterways.

The DG further underscored the importance of taking safety as a collective responsibility, adding that everyone has to play their part in order to complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government in curbing spread of the deadly virus.

Mojola enjoined bars, restaurants, spas, Hotels, and other social centres to ensure they register their business on www.lasgsafetyreg.com.

He however sounded a note of warning that facilities that open without procuring the provisional safety compliance letter and operate above the stipulated number of 50 people in line with the current directives of the State Government, will be shut down.