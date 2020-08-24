An unidentified Nigerian woman who was involved in robbing an Arab tourist in Dubai has been sentenced to two years in jail.

Reports from Dubai said she was sentenced today.

Her trial began in late July. She was also accused of illegal imprisonment, and issuing threats to kill or inflict harm on others.

She has 15 days to file an appeal.





The 23-year-old Nigerian, who was on a visit visa, had set up a fake social media account and lured the man into a hotel apartment, court records show.

Together with her accomplices – another woman and three men – the accused assaulted the victim, tied him up at the flat, and robbed him of cash and his mobile phone.

The incident, which took place in February, was reported at the Bur Dubai police station.

The Dubai Court of First Instance found the defendant guilty of robbery, illegal imprisonment, and issuing threats to kill or inflict harm on others. She will be deported upon the completion of her jail term.

The tourist, a 32-year-old, told investigators that the woman and her group beat him up and punched him all over his body as they locked him up at their apartment.

“They robbed me of Dh500 and my smartphone while assaulting and threatening to harm me. They deprived me of my freedom for 40 minutes,” he said.

After the robbery, the group fled the scene. A police lieutenant said he interrogated the accused after receiving the tourist’s complaint.

*Source Khaleej Times and other news channels