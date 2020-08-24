By Agency Reporter

The Iran’s Interior Ministry on Monday fixed the country’s presidential election for 18 June 2021.

Head of the Electoral Office, Jamal Araf, said given the coronavirus crisis, it remained unclear how the election campaign and voting would take place.

Iran at present has 361,150 cases of the virus, with over 20,000 deaths.





According to Araf, the Foreign Ministry will gather information from countries that also conducted elections during the pandemic.

However, after two terms in office, President Hassan Rowhani cannot stand for re-election.

Monitors expect a three-way competition between candidates from the reformers, conservatives and hardliners.

Possible candidates are already being discussed on social media.

These are Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif and Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

Others are former Presidents Mohammad Khatami and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

None of these possible candidates has announced his candidacy.