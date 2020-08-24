Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire after altercations with authorities in Greece would unlikely be included in the England squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark early next month.

Speculations have it that England’s head coach, Gareth Southgate who is expected to list a group of players soon for upcoming trips to Reykjavik and Copenhagen, would have to leave out the embattled player.

The defender’s future with the national team also has been thrown in doubts owing to his arrest.





Reportedly, Southgate is worried it is impossible to pick Harry Maguire for both games. He is believed to be interested in knowing what happened the night the United captain was detained by Greek police.

However, the coach is said to be open to picking Maguire for the matches in October with international fixtures against Wales, Belgium and Denmark, all at Wembley.

Previously, Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling have been dropped briefly from the squad for off-field bad behaviours.

Maguire who faces charges before a prosecutor on the Greek island of Syros was accused of violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult.

He was also accused of attempting to bribe an official’ after also allegedly clashing with local plainclothes policemen, who responded to the initial fight.

The defender pleaded not guilty to these charges and was permitted to leave Greece for the United Kingdom.

With his trials ongoing, the defender is not expected to be present physically at the court.