Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Funke Akindele Bello has been plastering glamorous pictures of herself and hubby on Instagram in the last 48 hours.

The photos were fitting statements to her double celebratory moods, first to mark her 4th wedding anniversary and today, to mark her 43rd birthday.

On Sunday, she stepped out with hubby Abdulrasheed Bello in Aso Ebi, a beautiful teal green Aso Oke designed by @brimmms24. Her own outfit comes with some tinge of gold and some other colours.





Both hubby and wife simply looked gorgeous!.

Same day, the couple recreated their wedding four years ago, in English wears.

Bello wore a black gentleman’s suit designed by @davidwej.

The wife wore a flowing gold ball gown from the Medlin Couture Collection.

As if the fashion statement was not enough for the day, on Monday, the actress famously called Jenifa, first posted pictures of herself in an upcoming movie, Omo Ghetto.

She looked ragged in the photos, really like the character she portrayed in the movie.

But moments after, she posed like a true glamorous movie star, in an embroidered pinkish bodycon dress, that brings out her curves. We dare say, she still has it, even after two kids.

The dress is designed by @xtrabrideslagos.

Access the glamour girl by yourself.