Popular comic sensation and multiple award winning talented Nigerian actress and film maker Funke Akindele Bello clocks 42 today August 24th 2020.

Akindele gained fame after featuring in the sitcom I Need to Know from 1998 to 2002, and in 2009 won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Funke was born on August 24, 1977, in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Nigeria, the second of three children comprising of two girls and a boy. Her father is a retired School Principal while her mum is a Medical Doctor.





Sharing pictures from her latest film ‘Omo Ghetto’ by fellow actor Eniola Badmus, she wrote: #leftyomoghetto eleniyan!!! Person wey know person!!! Happy birthday omo Ye mi!!!

Anticipate!! #omoghettothesaga

Happy birthday #leftyomoghetto E no go sour for you lailai! Paro lo!!

Akindele has twin boys with Nigerian rapper JJC Skillz who she married in London in May 2016.

She has an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in Mass Communication from the former Ogun State Polytechnic, now Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

