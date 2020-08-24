By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Four people have died as a Toyota Camry rams into a tricycle at Atlantic Hall Road, Epe area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

According to the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the accident involved Toyota Camry with registration number LSR-724 FW and a tricycle.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, the team observed that a Toyota Camry with registration number LSR-724 FW and a tricycle was involved in an accident.





“Further information gathered by the LRT from police officers from Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters Epe, is that the accident was as a result of combusted front tyre while on top speed.

“The vehicle skipped off the road and ran into the tricycle rider who was trying to wash his tricycle beside the culvert and somersaulted into the ditch.

“Unfortunately, all three (3) adult male in the Toyota Camry and the rider lost their lives. All commodities have been evacuated to Epe General Hospital,” he said.