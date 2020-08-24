RealtyPoint, a reputable real estate firm is set to host an online crash course titled “Financial Freedom Simplified” on August 27, 2020 at 7pm.

The course will avail attendees the tools required to gather wealth through passive income streams, manage financial resources and achieve financial independence.

This announcement was made in a press statement from the CEO, Mr. Debo Adejana who also revealed the rationale for this programme: “We realize that the times are tough for most people. Nevertheless, the Pandemic and its attendant implications do not have to mean a total lockup of financial destinies.

“The crash course was designed for professionals and salary earners across several sectors, including finance, oil and gas, education, civil service and so on. Our organization is reaching out with empathy to salary earners because their job security has been threatened by the current corvid-19 menace. Many have lost their jobs and those that are still in employment need to acquire fresh skills for managing their finance to thrive amidst chaos and attain financial freedom.”





He declared that the course is generally offered for free, as a palliative measure. However, there are paid slots available for VIP attendees, who are also being offered a bundle of benefits, including, several books and resources as well as discounts on investment packages.

The fast track course is to be facilitated by Mr. Debo Adejana and Mr. Segun Adaju. Mr. Adejana is an astute real estate entrepreneur who heads one of Nigeria’s leading Mass Housing Development Company; Realty Point Limited since 2005 after 8 (eight) years meritorious award-winning sojourn in commercial banking.

Segun Adaju is the CEO of Consistent Energy Limited, President, Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) and a multi-dimensional consultant to UN and other international organizations.

He is an experienced banker who co-founded the first microfinance bank in Nigeria, and found a goldmine in the green fields of renewable energy.

He holds BSc (Economics) and MBA degrees as well as executive certifications from top-rated institutions including Harvard, MIT/Sloan and Lagos Business School.

The webinar can be accessed through this link: bit.ly/ FinancialFreedomSimplified