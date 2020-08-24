By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the clash between Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and the Department of State Services, DSS in Enugu State on Sunday.

Two DSS officials and some others were reportedly killed in the clash at Emene, Enugu at the weekend.

Fani-Kayode condemned the clash, saying he condemned the “slaughter of young IPOB members in Enugu yesterday by the Federal Government-controlled security forces. Butchering innocent and defenceless young people who were not carrying arms simply because they were having a meeting does not make sense and does not help matters.





“Rather it strengthens their cause, hardens their hearts, emboldens their resolve, legitimises their struggle and wins them sympathy and new friends all over the world.

“It is also a crime against humanity and those that carry out such murderous operations and dole out such orders become automatic candidates for the International Criminal Court at the Hague.”

According to Fani-Kayode, repression fueled the struggle for liberation and freedom rather than stifle it, saying that the more IPOB youths were killed, the more their ranks would swell.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to stop this open display of sociopathic madness and gratuitous violence against its own citizens and to be more tolerant, accommodating and restrained.

“I call for a cessation of hostilities and state-sponsored violence and on the Federal Government to lift the ban on IPOB and enter into negotiations with them before it is too late.

“We must build bridges and not burn them. We must have the courage to talk to those who we may disagree with but who genuinely feel hurt and aggrieved and bring them back to the table.

“We must find a more civilised and humane way to resolve our differences. Permit me to add the following. If it is true that two DSS operatives were killed by IPOB then I condemn that as well.

“There is nothing to be gained in shedding blood and the killing of security operatives is not only morally reprehensible but will also lead to more violence and oppression.

“The resistance to tyranny and injustice must be peaceful and passive. That is the only way forward. That is the moral path and it is the only one that ought to be taken,” he said.