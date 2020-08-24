Former West Ham player Dimitri Payet has thrown a jibe at PSG for losing in the Champion’s League final to Bayern Munich.

Payet, who plays for Marseille, in the spirit of rivalry took to Twitter to mock the Ligue 1 champions.

Marseille fans also celebrated on the streets of France, after seeing fierce domestic rivals lose on the biggest stage.





With PSG loss to Bayern on Sunday, Marseille remain the only French club to have been European champions, winning the inaugural reimagined Champions League in 1992/93.

Payet tweeted a video showing a PSG badge appearing to have a star over it to signify a Champions League title. The attacking midfielder then wagged his finger over it before pulling the PSG logo away to reveal a Marseille shirt beneath.

He posted the video with the caption ‘One history, one club, one city. Forever the first.’

However, PSG has dominated the French League for almost a decade as they have been titled champions in the last eight Ligue 1 titles. Before this season, the last time they came close to a champions league final was in 1994/95 where they crashed out in the semi-finals.

PSG in the last seven years (2012/2013 to 2018/2019) had not progressed beyond the quarter-finals with teams like Barcelona and Manchester United completing ‘historic comebacks’ against them.