Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu best known for hosting the Big Brother Naija reality show, Rubbin’ Minds talk show on Channels TV and co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television drops pictures from his latest outfit.

The 38 year old father of two, popular for his fashionista appearance rocked an Igbo cultural outfit with complete accessories for the BBN eviction show last night.

In a statement, he wrote:

N N A K E N Y I

You know the isiagu had to come out at some point. Maka na Igbo amaka 🤍

Let’s go evict on #BBNaija

Outfit & shoes: @deco_d29

Accessories: @lush_jewels





Photos: @theoladayo