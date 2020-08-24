By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with the Kwara State Governor, Abdurahman Abdulrazaq and the Tijjaniyah Movement in Nigeria on the demise of the Grand Khalifah of Tijjaniyah, Kwara State, Sheikh Abdulrahman Yusuf Maiyaki.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

Buhari also consoled the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Ilorin Emirate, the Maiyaki family of Ilorin and the entire Muslim Ummah on the passage of the frontline teacher of Islamic education.





According to the president, the late Sheikh was an embodiment of peace. The president also said the deceased will be missed for his tranquil disposition and representation in all matters.

He prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) accept his return and make Aljannah Fridaus his abode.