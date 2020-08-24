Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for Health: hit by coronavirus

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested positive to the CoronaVirus.

“He is doing well no symptoms. He will begin 14 days self-isolation and home care immediately. He will also continue to discharge his duty as Deputy Incident Commander”, an aide of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said today.

More to follow