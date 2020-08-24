By Taiwo Okanlawon

Terseer Waya, the son of Nigerian socialite, Terry Waya, and one of the hottest male housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija, has given reason for Praise’s eviction.

The dancer and reality star, Praise was evicted on Sunday after scoring the lowest vote among the four housemates put up for possible eviction.

He was nominated for possible eviction alongside Trickytee, Vee and Wathoni.





Kiddwaya, last week HoH, had described Praise as the biggest liar among the housemates.

“Praise was extra this week that was why he was voted out,” Kiddwaya said.

Ozo, on the other hand, said that was just Praise being himself.

Praise eviction leaves 14 housemates to battle for N85m grand prize.