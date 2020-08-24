By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Light-skinned housemate of the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Ozoemena “ Ozo” Chukwu has emerged as this week’s Head of House.

After beating the thirteen other housemates at the arena with 30 points accrued. Ozo picked his love interest Nengi as his deputy. When asked him for a second and third choice should Nengi decline, he picked Dorathy and Vee.

As head of house and deputy, the duo are safe from the next eviction and will enjoy the Head of House lounge.





Regarding their guests at the lounge, they chose Vee and Neo.