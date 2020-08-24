The All Progressives Congress (APC) UK chapter has launched a website towards celebrating the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari since 2015.

Chairperson, Membership Committee APC UK chapter, Ms Edith Nwachukwu revealed this in a statement issued by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, the APC UK Publicity Secretary on Monday.

Ms Nwachukwu mentioned that the site could be accessed https://presidentbuhariachievements.com, and Nigerian can get themselves updated with already finished projects of administrations and projects that are still under development in Nigeria.

In the statement, Ms Nwachukwu appreciated Nigerians for their patience and for the faith reposed in the Buhari led government since 2015.





She said the political part was aware of Nigerians patience assuring that APC would not let Nigerians down.

“Thank you for your patience thus far; we are not where we should be, but we have made considerable progress under the APC-led administration, together we can make Nigeria great again,’’ Nwachukwu said.