By Taiwo Okanlawon

Minister of Transportation Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has reacted to the news that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested positive to the CoronaVirus.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday, the former governor of Rivers State wished Abayomi quick recovery from the deadly virus.

Amaechi also urged Abayomi to see the incident as “a call to rest” so as to come out refreshed.





He wrote, “I join the millions of admirers of @ProfAkinAbayomi to wish him a speedy recovery. You have worked so hard that you should see this as a call to rest, so that when you resume, you’ll be reinvigorated.”

He also encouraged Abayomi that “Christ won’t abandon you, because there are very few men like you in Nigeria.”

Abayomi has proceeded on 14 days self-isolation and treatment at home.

“I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against #COVID19,” he had tweeted while announcing his COVID-19 status.