By Abujah Racheal

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday said airlines would be fined $3,500 per passenger for airlifting passengers without negative COVID-19 test results.

Dr Sanni Aliyu, the Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said this at the daily briefing of the PTF on in Abuja as the country prepared to open international flights.

Speaking on the new protocols that would start from Aug. 29, the coordinator said it was expected that passengers coming into the country must present a PCR COVID-19 test result that was within seven days.





Aliyu also said that when a passenger arrived in Nigeria and present a PCR negative result, the passenger was expected to self-isolate for seven days and submit his or her COVID-19 test before reuniting with the community.

On the concerns over cases of passengers coming into the country with a negative COVID-19 test result and testing positive in Nigeria, he said that PTF was studying the situation and would make a decision when the need arose.

Aliyu said that health workers would monitor passengers on self-isolation and if any passenger failed to present itself for testing after seven days, the immigration would assist and proper sanctions would be melted to the passenger.

NAN