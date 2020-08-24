By Aisha Cole

Four persons were killed in an autocrash involving a Toyota Camry and a stationary tricycle on the Lagos – Epe expressway on Sunday.

The Camry registered as LSR-724-FW, reportedly lost a tyre while on top speed, rammed into a man washing his tricycle and somersaulted into a ditch.

All the occupants of the car died, along with the tricylist.





Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told NAN that the accident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The LASEMA boss confirmed the death of four persons.

He said that the state emergency response team and police officers from nearby Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters evacuated the remains to Epe General Hospital.