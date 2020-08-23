By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A three-year-old toddler, Seyi Jebose has been recovered dead from a well at Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The little girl was said to be playing when she fell inside the well at 1, Gemini Bus Stop, Baruwa, Ipaja.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASE,MA, said upon arrival at the incident scene, the team was told that a 3-year-old girl, Miss Seyi Jebose fell inside a well at 1, Gemini Bus Stop, Baruwa, Ipaja.





“Further investigation revealed that the girl fell through the rusty cover of the well, while playing in the compound where she lives with her parents.

“With the combined efforts of LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service and NPF Alagolo Division, the girl was brought out of the well and rushed to Solad Hospital, Maria Street, Baruwa Ipaja, where she was confirmed dead on arrival,” he said.

According to him, the body had been handed over to the family members and Police officers from Alagolo Police Station led by Inspector Abumere.