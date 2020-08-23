Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has stated that Messi will continue his career with Barcelona despite widespread reports about his departure.

Lionel Messi is reportedly ‘furious’ with Barcelona chiefs especially after a season that ended in shambles – but Ronaldo insists he will not be going anywhere.

Messi has been angered by details of his private chat with new manager Ronald Koeman being leaked, according to Argentinian newspaper Clarin.

It is claimed he told the new coach he is considering leaving the club after being left frustrated by another Champions League humiliation.





Club bosses are now readying a response if he does push for a move as uncertainty surrounding the Nou Camp club continues.

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font also confirmed that the club is at the risk of losing Lionel Messi.

Font said: “I believe there’s a risk and it gives me nightmares.”

However, Ronaldo believes Messi’s love for Barcelona will make him stay.

“It’s very unlikely that he’ll be able to leave Barcelona at the moment, especially when there’s a crisis of results,” Ronaldo said at a webinar hosted by Santander.

“Messi is a reference for the team and, if I were Barcelona, I wouldn’t let him leave in any situation.

“He has a great and strong relationship with the club and I don’t think he’ll stop being in love with the team.”