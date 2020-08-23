By Agency Reporter

North Korean maximum leader, Kim Jong Un is reportedly in coma and is preparing to hand over power to his sister, British tabloid The Sun reported, quoting a former South Korean diplomat.

The diplomat, an ex-aide to former South Korean president Kim Dae-jung said the isolated state is hiding the truth about their leader’s health.

Speaking with local media, Chang Song-min said: “I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended.”





He spoke as North Korea reportedly handed over some powers to the dictator’s sister Kim Yo-jong, 33.

Chang added: “A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period.”

Kim Jong Un, 36, has rarely been seen in public this year with rumours circulating in April that he was in a “vegetative state” following a botched heart op.

But Kim appeared in a picture just three days ago, supposedly attending a government meeting.

Reuters, which published it, said the photo has not been verified.

The claim by Song-min is being given some credence after South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) , reported that Kim will gradually transfer authority to his sister “to ease stress” despite his young age.

However, the agency said the ruthless leader will still “exert absolute power” from behind the scenes while insisting the move was not linked to the tyrant’s health.

In April, there was speculation that Kim had died or was in a vegetative state.

The report was quickly quashed when the portly dictator turned up at the opening of a fertiliser factory 30 miles north of capital Pyongyang.