By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II on Sunday departed Lagos for Kaduna.

Sanusi departed Lagos on Sunday morning with his aides and arrived Kaduna State, with large number of followers receiving him at the airport.





The former Emir was sacked by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje as emir on 9 March, 2020. He had ascended the throne on 8 June 2014, following the death of his grand uncle Ado Bayero.

After his removal, Aminu Ado Bayero was named the 15th Emir of Kano from the Fulani Sullubawa clan. He ascended the throne on 9 March 2020, following the deposition of his nephew Muhammad Sanusi II.

Sanusi was first banished to Awe in Nasarawa State from where the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai took him to Lagos where he had been since.

It was not clear whether he had left Lagos permanently or would still be coming back.