Five hundred and one entries were received in our P.M.NEWS predict-the-final-score in the UEFA champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain(PSG).

Hundreds of entries on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were automatically disqualified, because they violated the rules.

Nine winners emerged out of the legitimate entries.

They correctly predicted that Bayern would win their sixth Champions League trophy by beating first-time finalists PSG by 1-0.





Our participants and winners came from all parts of Nigeria and outside, a confirmation that P.M.News is a global medium.

The Winners are:

1. Ifeanyi Ike

2.Simon Usman, based in Dei-Dei Abuja

3.Adebawo Samuel based in Lagos,with phone number 09093311116

4. Chima T. Nwokoji

Tel: 08032637535

5. Ighovo Ufuoma, based in Ughelli Delta State

6. Kevin Durst, based in Akoka Lagos

7. Abiodun Azeez, based in Ilesa Osun State

8. Olaniyan S.D.

based in Ifako Gbagada, Lagos State

9. Bassey Eyo Etim with phone number 08071203292, based in Akwa Ibom state

We thank all the readers for participating.

We shall reach the winners by their email addresses used for the game or their phone numbers, to transfer their share of the N100,000.

We congratulate champions Bayern Munich.

And we wish PSG better luck next time.