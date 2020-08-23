Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s President has been the target of attack on Twitter over what some termed her cheeky comment about the state of Nigerian hospitals.

Aisha slipped out of Nigeria last week for medicare in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, only to return on Friday to preach the need for our hospitals to be properly funded.

She even suggested they take advantage of the loan facilities by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge,” she wrote in a statement she signed.





“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks.

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country,” she added.

Nigerians on Twitter found her comment insulting, condescending, like rubbing pepper into Nigerian eyes, especially after she had taken herself to enjoy a better healthcare in Dubai, at tax payers expense, when her husband has failed to fix Nigerian hospitals.

Here are samples of what Nigerians are saying:

Aisha Buhari evangelizing on the need for good hospitals in Nigeria and preaching against medical tourism abroad After coming back from a medical trip to the UAE Lawyers who are stuck in lockdown since March are fighting a Muslim lawyer vs Christian lawyer battle Animal farm — nafeeu (@nafeezi) August 22, 2020

Aisha Buhari fits into the narrative of ‘The Wicked Step Mother’. https://t.co/D9OdwEFfBL — President One.acre says Free Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) August 23, 2020

Aisha Buhari is that individual that lives in Canada just to tell other Nigerians that the place is too cold for them. — Premier (@SodiqTade) August 22, 2020

Aisha Buhari will flex taxpayers money recklessly then comeback to start seeking fake better governance with the masses as if she didn’t wake up in the same bed with the president Her own type of hypocrisy is VERY ANNOYING, she’s literally throwing jibes at us. — President Christian (@Chrisblin) August 23, 2020

Green Cycles: Nigeria is rich in irony: Ganduje lectures on corruption, el Rufai on the Rule of Law, Aisha Buhari on Medical Tourism, OBJ on Democracy, GEJ on effective governance, Oshimole on Election Violence . Nigerians don’t understand irony.

#TPAC Mazi @FestusGreen Flag of Nigeria @FestusGreen: Aisha Buhari is the most clueless First Lady Nigeria has ever had.She only ‘talks’ when her exclusive concernment is threatened.

She has not impacted Nigerians in any positive way. It’s always about her personal interests.

Like husband, like wife. Selfish lots”.

Aisha Buhari got back from Dubai after medical treatment just to tell Nigerians to stop travelling out for treatment.

If care isn't taken this administration go chop rice tell Nigerians sey rice ni good for body. Selfish bunch. — Premier (@SodiqTade) August 22, 2020

JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Was Never Sick, Went On Dubai Shopping For Daughter’s Wedding, Plane Nearly Crashed https://t.co/SwbEITLeGi — @BBNaija (@DonaldRex) August 22, 2020