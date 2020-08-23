By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular TV host of ”Who wants to be a millionaire?”, Frank Edoho has aired his view on Nigerian youths and their topic of discussion.

The 47-year-old former actor noted that Nigerian youths would rather discuss football, reality TV shows like BBNaija, better gadgets or which country has better jollof rice.

He claimed that when topics like increased taxation, the unavailability of jobs and the devaluation of naira are mentioned, youths have no input.





Frank wrote on his Twitter account; ”Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Koddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli”.

”But when it’s time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira – deafening silence. Una no ready (You all aren’t ready)”.

Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Kiddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli. But when it's time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira- deafening silence. Una no ready. https://t.co/ADlUPmzofh — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) August 22, 2020