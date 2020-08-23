By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Popular TV host of ”Who wants to be a millionaire?”, Frank Edoho has aired his view on Nigerian youths and their topic of discussion.
The 47-year-old former actor noted that Nigerian youths would rather discuss football, reality TV shows like BBNaija, better gadgets or which country has better jollof rice.
He claimed that when topics like increased taxation, the unavailability of jobs and the devaluation of naira are mentioned, youths have no input.
Frank wrote on his Twitter account; ”Nigerian youths are very passionate about Messi vs Ronaldo, Wizkid vs Davido, Laycon vs Koddwaya, Nigerian Jollof vs Ghana, iPhone vs Samsung and Dodo vs Boli”.
”But when it’s time to talk about increased taxation, no jobs, devaluation of the naira – deafening silence. Una no ready (You all aren’t ready)”.
While I agree that Nigerian youths need to up their game there are more important questions..who brought shameful programs like BBN to Nigeria? Is it the youth or adults like Frank Idoho Nigerian youths won’t kill themselves if BBN is yanked off the screen also what exactly does he want the youth to say about the value of the Naira are they responsible for the exchange rate? The bottom line in Nigeria is the adults and the leaders have failed the country miserably and because their are no plans put in place to engage the youth and capture their potentials the youth are looking for distractions from the failures all around them.He talks of youth passionate about football British youths are even more passionate about football but what the leaders did was to capture that passion and turn into premiership soccer that is worth billions of pounds
Don’t blame the youth blame leaders