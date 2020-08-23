Nigerian singers, Yemi Alade and Osinachi Joseph also known Sinach have joined the long list of 100 most influential women in Africa by Avance media.

They join the likes of notable music acts like Angélique Kidjo, Oumou Sangaré,

Ghana based Avance Media list is an annual compilation achieved made the list through a public nomination.

The list coming from 34 countries across the African continent, states that the women are essentially leaders in various fields of endeavor and role models for the younger generation.





This year’s list saw women from Nigeria record the most representation at 20. South Africa and Ghana made up the top three with 11 and 9 women leaders respectively.

Sinach is making it on the list for the first time in the entertainment category.

She was also named among the Top 100 Most Reputable Persons on earth by Reputable Poll in 2019.

“Always grateful to Jesus for all He’s been doing in our Lives,” Sinach said.

“A lot has happened this year,, but in all, we are still standing. I thank everyone that contributed to this and especially our Fans and followers. You made this happen. Thank you for inspiring us.”