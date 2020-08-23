By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed as a massive fire swept through a market at Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island area of Lagos on Sunday.

Traders were left to bemoan their losses as 14 shops and 16 kiosks were razed in the inferno.

The fire began around 3:13am on Sunday.





Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said upon arrival of the LASEMA’s Response Team, it was revealed that the inferno emanated from an unknown shop as a result of electrical/power surge, thereby escalating to other shops on the array lines.

“A total number of sixteen (16) kiosks and fourteen (14) shops were affected by the inferno whilst the rest of the shops were salvaged.

“Properties and goods were salvaged by the Emergency Responders (Federal Fire, LASG Fire, Nigeria Police and the LASEMA Response Team) as efforts were made to put out the inferno completely,” he said.