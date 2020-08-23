U.S. Talk show legend Larry King is in mourning over the loss of his two adult children, who died within weeks of each other.

Andy King, 65, died the last week of July, while Chaia King, 51, passed away this weeklast week.

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King,” he wrote on Facebook. “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed.”

In his Instagram post on Saturday, the 86-year-old broadcast personality also revealed the causes of their deaths.





“Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer,” he shared.

The “Larry King Live” host adopted Andy after marrying his mother, Alene Akins, in 1961. The couple split in 1963, but rekindled their romance in 1967 before divorcing in 1972. It was during their second marriage that Akins gave birth to Chaia King.

King ended his post mourning the loss of his two children, while also thanking fans for their support during this trying time.

“Losing them feels so out of order,” he concluded. “No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that.”

*Reported by Today via Yahoo