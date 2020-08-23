Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has felicitated with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, Chief Kolawole Olawoye on his 70th birthday.

The governor, in a birthday message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye on Sunday in Ilorin, described Olawoye as one of the most brilliant minds of the ‘O to ge’ struggle in the state.

AbdulRazaq, therefore, prayed God Almighty to grant Olawoye more rewarding years ahead.

“I join our compatriots to celebrate the inimitable golden voice of the Otoge movement, Chief Olawoye, whose intellectual contributions and commitments to the struggle to free our people are immeasurable.





“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara, I am happy to identify with you on this occasion of your birthday.

“I also commend you for your continued support for the young administration.

“I pray God Almighty to grant you more rewarding years in good health,’’ the governor added.