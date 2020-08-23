It’s celebration time for Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and husband rapper Abdul Rasheed Bello, a.k.a JJC Skillz as they marked their 4th wedding anniversary with fresh vows of love.

The two love birds married in London on 23 August 2016 and are blessed with twins.

This was three years after Funke’s first short-lived marriage to Adeola Kehinde Oloyede collapsed in just 14 months.

On Saturday, Funke and Bello, decked in traditional Aso Oke, appeared as if heading to the altar once again. The dresses were designed by Bimmms24.





Funke wrote on Instagram: “All glory to God!!! 4 years and many more years to spend together in good health and wealth in Jesus name. I love you My King @jjcskillz. A Big THANK YOU to the wonderful Glam Squad”.

Bello also responded on his Instagram page: “To God be the glory. It’s our anniversary. May God continue to strengthen and uplift our hearts. The love and peace of God will never depart from us. Our children will be a blessing to this generation. I pray our union will continue to bear fruits of favour. I love you @funkejenifaakindele”.

It has been a blissful four years for the couple except for the clash with the law in April 2020.

Funke was arrested and charged to court after hosting a birthday party in honour of her husband during the lockdown for coronavirus.

The actress and her husband were sentenced to a 14-day community service after pleading guilty to violating the lockdown.