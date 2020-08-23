Mudasiru Yusuf, a former assistant coach of Senior Women’s national team, the Super Falcons, has passed away.

Yusuf, who also worked as an assistant coach with the Under 17 national team, the Golden Eaglets, died in a private hospital in Osogbo Saturday.

However, he was buried in his residence in Osogbo Sunday morning.

Ex-international, Chief Ademola Adesina, in a tribute, said the deceased’s wealth of experience will definitely be missed.





Adesina, who is the president of the Osun United Football Club described Yusuf as a disciplinarian.

He said, “Coach Muda was a great, disciplined, and ambitious coach during his days.

“I remember when he was in charge of BCC Lions of Gboko Football Club, he took some local players from Osun to the team and assisted many grassroots footballers. We will definitely miss him and his wealth of experience.”

Also in a condolence message on behalf of the management, players, and coaching crew of Osun United, the media officer Tajudeen Amodu, said the late Yusuf retired as the Football Head Coach, Osun State Sports Council in the year 2017 after serving for 25 years.

The statement read in part, “He was a former Super Falcons and Eaglets assistant coach. He was an assistant to Coach Jossy Lad at the 2007 All African Games in Algiers which Nigeria Super Falcons won. Yusuf was with Falcons between 2007-2009.

“He was also an assistant coach to Monday Osigwe when he handled Golden Eaglets in 2009. Yusuf started as an assistant to Amodu Shuaibu at BCC Lions of Gboko in 1988 through 1990.”