Governor Godwin Obaseki has said he will deal with thugs that may be used to disrupt the upcoming September 19 Edo governorship elections.
He spoke in his ward — Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state — during his electioneering in the area.
The governor said although he had received intelligence report to suspend his campaign in Opoji, he decided not to succumb to threats.”
“While I urge PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats. We will tame the lions and tigers in Edo with relevant laws of our country,” he said.
According to him, “adequate security would be provided on election day.
Obaseki also assured the people of Opoji-Irrua road that he would attract more development to the area if re-elected.
NAN
You spend 3 years and 9 months without no development and you are deceiving us to bring development, when you are busy fighting everybody in your locality, you could not inuguate Edo House of Assembly because you are lion that is very good in fighting. You could not initate a common project and execute in your days of governor, now that if I vote you as a governor, you will loot Edo Treasury because there is no check and balances in Edo State. It is a pity.