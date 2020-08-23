Governor Godwin Obaseki has said he will deal with thugs that may be used to disrupt the upcoming September 19 Edo governorship elections.

He spoke in his ward — Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state — during his electioneering in the area.

The governor said although he had received intelligence report to suspend his campaign in Opoji, he decided not to succumb to threats.”

“While I urge PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats. We will tame the lions and tigers in Edo with relevant laws of our country,” he said.





According to him, “adequate security would be provided on election day.

Obaseki also assured the people of Opoji-Irrua road that he would attract more development to the area if re-elected.

NAN