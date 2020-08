By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian comedienne, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha aka realwarripikin on Sunday berated Nigerian pastors who are fond of giving destructive advice.

The mother of two gave two instances of how close female friends died because they listened to their pastors.

According to her, one of them died due to marital violence and the other died because her pastor advised that she give birth the ”Hebrew way” without surgical operation.





Watch the video below