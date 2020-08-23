Miralem Pjanic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bosnian recently officially joined Barcelona, with the club announcing in June that Pjanic would be coming to the club from Juventus on a deal that could rise to be worth €65 million (£59 million/$73 million).

Following the conclusion of Juventus and Barcelona’s Champions League campaigns, Pjanic is now free to join his new teammates but will not yet travel to Barcelona after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Miralem Pjanic tested positive for PCR on Saturday, August 22 after suffering some discomfort. The player is in good health and is isolated at home,” Barca said in a statement.





“For this reason, the player will not travel to Barcelona until 15 days later to join Barca.”