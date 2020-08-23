By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos has set a new record in Coronavirus infections, ramping up 404 new cases on Saturday, with Nigeria’s figures skyrocketing.

Of the 601 new cases announced by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday, Lagos records 404 cases, which is far more than half of the entire figures.

This is the highest Coronavirus infections the State has ever recorded since the pandemic hits Nigeria in February and it is extremely in contrast to the 33 cases it recorded on Friday.





Lagos’ new infections rate is also more than the 340 cases recorded nationwide on Friday.

The FCT, which is the nearest to Lagos records 37 cases, with Oyo, 19; Ondo, 14; Abia, Enugu and Kaduna ramping up 13 cases each, while Edo and Kano have 12 cases each.

Others are: Kwara (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (7), Ogun (6), Osun (5), Delta (5), Niger (5), Plateau (4), Bayelsa (4), Katsina (3), Ekiti( 2) and Imo (2).

The 601 new cases were reported from 21 states.

However, the total number of confirmed cases so far stands at 51,905, with 38,767 survivors discharged and 997 deaths recorded.

