By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Bayern Munich have won this year’s UEFA Champions League title, with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday.

After a goalless first half, Bayern broke the deadlock on 59th minute from a beautiful header from Kingsley Coman.

Joshua Kimmich produced a beautiful lofted cross into the box, where Coman rose high to head the ball into the bottom right corner and beyond the goalkeeper.





It is the 6th Champions League trophy for Bayern Munich.

The game lived up to expectation as there was no dull moment.

On 18th minute, Manuel Neuer pulled off a great save to deny Neymar after receiving a precise defence-splitting pass. The effort is headed for the bottom right corner, but the goalkeeper dived superbly to stop it.

On 22 minutes, Robert Lewandowski received a lofted pass from the side and shot from around the penalty spot, but the ball flied onto the left post.

Keylor Navas made a superb save on 31st minute to deny a header which was nodded towards the roof of the net by Lewandowski after a cross from the side.

Coman took a first-time shot inside the box after latching onto a nice lofted pass, on 63 minutes but the effort was blocked and spinned away to safety.

On 70th minute, Marquinhos received a precise pass in the box and took the shot early. The ball headed low towards the middle of the goal, but Manuel Neuer showed off his skills and made a brilliant save to deny him.