By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Vee has revealed in a conversation that she once thought Brighto was gay.

Vee mentioned this while discussing with his love interest, Wathoni. She mentioned that Brighto is a ”good weird” and has a nonchalant attitude.

According to her, Brighto is also a cunning person who doesn’t seem like someone ready to get in any romantic relationship with another housemate.





“There was a time in the beginning I almost thought Brighto was gay because he was so laid back and reserved,” said Vee.

Wathoni also revealed that although she enjoyed her kiss with Kiddwaya, Brighto is a better kisser.