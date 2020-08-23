After a long week of vacation, biggie returned to the house but the outcome of the first meeting with housemates was certainly not expected.

The return of biggie was more of bad news to the housemates as they all found themselves in the bad book and were punished.

Erica, Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Ozo receive Strikes

Erica, Kiddwaya, Tolanibaj and Ozo each received Strikes from Big Brother.





They were found guilty of whispering in the House.

The very last paragraph of article 19 in the rule book states: “If a Housemate attempts to communicate without the cameras/microphones recording the communication (e.g. tampering with microphones, writing secret messages, whispering or mouthing words without speaking) or if they try to tamper with or cover recording equipment or if occupants communicate in a secret code – Big Brother reserves the right to issue a strike or disqualify the Housemate.”

Disregarding the HoH privileges

Erica, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were found guilty for disregarding the rule regarding the Head of House and Deputy Head of House privileges.

By winning the Head of House, and accepting the role of Head of House, Kiddwaya was only permitted to sleep in the Head of House Lounge.

Likewise, by accepting the Deputy role, Tolanibaj’s sleeping arrangement was to change immediately.

Tolanibaj was ordered to sleep in the HOH lounge with Kiddwaya but choose to stay with her love interest, Prince.

For Erica, laying in bed in the Head of House Lounge until three o’clock in the morning was not to be considered a visit, and so she was found guilty of bending Biggie’s rules.

They were all issued a Strike each. This means with two more Strikes, Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya will be Disqualified from the Lockdown House; one more Strike for Erica will see to the end of her Lockdown journey in the House.

As an additional punishment, for disregarding the title and privilege of Head of House and Deputy, Tolanibaj and Erica have both been barred from next week’s Head of House game.

They cannot partake, neither can they be selected as Deputy.

Moreso, because Kiddwaya is the current Head of House, he was meant to manage the House and bring order but instead partook in the infringements. For this, his punishment from Biggie was bigger.

He was barred from the Head of House games for two weeks and may also not be Nominated as a Deputy. Since he is already ineligible to partake in next week’s games, his two weeks begins from the week after next week. So, for three weeks he cannot be Head of House or Deputy.

Punishment for the whole House.

For their bad behaviour in the House, Biggie also punished the rest of the Housemates.

There will be no hot water in the bathrooms for the next few days and their attitude will determine how long this punishment will last.

Henceforth, they are not permitted to use the pots, pans or kettles to boil water to be used in the bathrooms.

Finally, although they did a great job with this week’s Wager Challenge, their behaviour in the House has trumped it. So, they have automatically failed their Wager and must survive on their weekly base allocation.

Also, regardless of Winning the Friday Night Arena Games, there will be no pampering for any Lockdown Housemate from this week until further notice.