Arsenal will on Monday sign on Lille defender Gabriel Magalhães.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the total agreement has been completed.

Gabriel, he said, will fly on Monday to London to sign his contract until June 2025.

The five year deal will cost Arsenal €30M.





There will be other adds on.

“Official statement next week. The deal is finally done”, Romano reported on Twitter.

The 22 year-old Brazil international had also played for GNK Dinamo Zagreb.