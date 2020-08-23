All Progressives Congress chieftain, Dr Usman Mohammed, has said the party may lose all seats in the 2023 elections.

Appealing to President Muhammad Buhari under the aegis of APC Consolidation Group, (APCG), Mohammed called for sack of the service chiefs over their inability to contain the widespread killings, banditry and kidnapping.

In a statement issued as the APCG coordinator, he said the crisis has adversely affected food sufficiency and had portrayed Muhammdu Buhari in a bad light before right thinking members of the society.





He urged the president to listen to the voice of the majority and sack the current service chiefs without further delay.

“Our position is because we have seen that the president may lose the support of Nigerians over the embarrassing security situation we are facing if he doesn’t act fast enough.

“We are very disturbed over the president’s continued refusal to sack them despite call by most Nigerians in the midst of the disturbing insecurity in the land including the home town of our president. No part of Nigeria is safe today.”

Mohammed also recalled how in 2015 they all invested effort in selling APC to Nigerians in the 2015 General Election.

He said the campaign promises were hinged on security, anti corruption, economic improvement, and agriculture.

Mohammed, however, explained further that the group is aware the president gets daily briefing on the security situation in the country.

However, he said the reports may not give a true reflection of the situation on ground.

Mohammed praised the security chiefs for reducing the perennial bombings witnessed before the 2015 general polls.

He also praised them for stopping suicide bombing.