By Okafor Ofiebor

Police detectives from the Anambra Police Command have arrested a woman, Franca Udokwu, 30 for dumping her newborn baby inside a pit toilet.

The detectives attached to the Ogidi Division at about 8:30am on Saturday arrested the woman from Obuba Obofia Nkpor Community of Idemili North Local Government area of the state.

A statement issued by SP Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, of the Anambra State Police Command stated that the suspect was apprehended following a tip-off that she allegedly gave birth to a baby boy and dumped the child inside a pit toilet inside her house.





Upon interrogation, the suspect led the police detectives to the scene of the crime, where the baby was recovered and taken to Iyi-Enu Mission Hospital for medical attention but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, the corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy and the case is under investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.