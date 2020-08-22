Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has revealed why he suspended plans to get married this year.

The 39-year-old ‘’Kingmaker’’ who once hinted of getting married in 2020 noted that he suspended the plan because he was “not sure anymore.’’

Speaking with Saturday Beats, Harrysong said, “Everything about marriage has been suspended for now. I’m focusing more on my music and business. The truth is that I’m still young and having the passion to settle down early is a normal feeling. When you meet someone and don’t really connect is a pointer of what could happen later in life. You can’t manage yourself into a life-time journey, you have to be 100 percent sure. In my case, I wasn’t so sure anymore. There are some things I can’t talk about. For now, I have to manage it on my own.

“As long as you’re above 20 years, you should be eligible for marriage. As a celebrity, distraction can be one of the reasons of not getting married early but finding the right person is very important.”





On the trends of entertainers having baby mamas, Harrysong said;

“Personally I don’t support having a baby mama even though it’s a common phenomenon nowadays. Having a baby mama is a personal decision. I don’t have a baby mama because I don’t want it.’’