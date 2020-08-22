By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A 40-feet container truck has crushed two women to death at Odo Olowu area of Ijesha, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The accident occurred late Friday night.

According to Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the agency received a distress call via emergency toll free line and activated a response team to the incident scene.





“Upon arrival, it was discovered that a truck loaded with an empty 40ft container suffered from brake failure and rammed into a stationary commercial truck,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the driver of the truck was rescued by the agency and taken to the nearest hospital by the LRU ambulance service.

“The driver of the truck was rescued by Agency responders and taken to nearest hospital by LRU ambulance service.

“Two adult females lost their lives and their remains are being transported by SEHMU to the mortuary. Recovery operation currently on going,” he said.